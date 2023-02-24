3. Rocky (1976)

- Director: John G. Avildsen

- Metascore: 70

- Highest-rated Metascore: 94 ("Taxi Driver")

- Difference: 24 points

While "Rocky" remains a classic in sports film history, the film tied with "Bound for Glory" as the lowest-rated Metascore of the five Best Picture nominees that year. With critically applauded films like "Network" and "All the President's Men" (Metascores 83 and 84, respectively) in the running, it was surprising to some that the feel-good Sylvester Stallone film won the Academy's most prestigious award. While criticism was mixed upon the release of Martin Scorsese's dark and twisted crime drama "Taxi Driver," the film has been dubbed one of the greatest films of the last century. Sadly, its portrait of a deranged lone gunman has become relevant over time.