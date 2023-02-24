16. The Sting (1973) (tied)

- Director: George Roy Hill

- Metascore: 83

- Highest-rated Metascore: 97 ("American Graffiti")

- Difference: 14 points

The tale of two con artists in Chicago makes for a sharp-witted but skin-deep adventure in "The Sting," which prompted raised eyebrows at its Best Picture win and 10 total nominations at the 1974 Oscars. George Lucas' "American Graffiti" on the other hand, is a beloved coming-of-age tale set in the dying days of summer inspired by Lucas' upbringing in Modesto, California . The film received five Oscar nominations despite a sleepy start in theaters but has proven lucrative throughout the years, with a domestic lifetime gross of $115 million against an estimated $777,000 budget .