12. Hamlet (1948)

- Director: Laurence Olivier

- Metascore: 82

- Highest-rated Metascore: 98 ("The Treasure of the Sierra Madre")

- Difference: 16 points

Laurence Olivier's adaptation of "Hamlet" may have shaken Shakespeare devotees at the time with his analysis of the famous play and certain liberties he took while adapting it for the silver screen. Olivier's technical and creative prowess, however, shows in his camerawork, and the Freudian overtones displayed nods to the titular character's tortured subconscious. In that same year, "The Treasure of Sierra Madre," about two Americans in 1920s Mexico searching for gold in the Sierra Madre mountains, was a strong contender for Best Picture, but ultimately lost. It is the highest-rated nominee to not win Best Picture, after "Boyhood" and "Citizen Kane."