Bringing more women into trucking is, on the surface at least, a top priority

Recent campaigns and changes by the trucking industry, the government, and advocacy groups have focused on bringing more women into the profession—particularly as reports of truck driver shortages persist .

The American Trucking Associations, the industry's largest trade organization, launched its Women in Motion initiative, which aims to move women into the trucking industry and break down some barriers that keep them from succeeding. The Biden-Harris administration has also taken an interest in women in trucking. In August 2022, the Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the creation of the Women in Trucking Advisory Board, meant to bring more women into the industry and to support those already in it.

Advocacy groups like REAL Women in Trucking and Women in Trucking have pushed for change in the industry for many years. Both organizations have committed to creating a safer, more equitable environment for women in the trucking business. They have shed light on how the industry—historically and currently—has been inhospitable to women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Facebook groups and other online communities—some thousands of members strong—have also cropped up, giving women truckers a platform to air grievances and find resources.

Some of the changes in the industry have less to do with making the culture of trucking more welcoming towards women and more with the literal nuts and bolts of trucks themselves. Like other vehicles, which are safety tested using crash test dummies with tall, broad, and muscular physiques traditionally associated with men , trucks have been mostly designed to be operated by larger, heavier bodies, making them more difficult for smaller bodies to operate.

Truck design has begun to shift in recent years, however. In 2014, truck company Ryder teamed up with Women in Trucking to improve its truck designs and make them more operational for all body types. This included adjustable pedals, modified stair and handrail placement, and adjustable seat belt height.

In 2019, Volvo rolled out new truck cab designs that also offer more flexibility and comfort to a range of body types. These designs include more responsive steering, less force required to operate, adjustable seating, and controls that are easier to access.