30. Argo (2012)

- Director: Ben Affleck

- Metascore: 86

- Highest-rated Metascore: 95 ("Zero Dark Thirty" and "Amour")

- Difference: 9 points

Lauded upon its release for Ben Affleck's performance and direction, "Argo" brought CIA operative Tony Mendez's incredible true story to the mainstream, a man who smuggled six American diplomats out of Iran in 1980 by having the group pose as a film production crew. Upon its win for Best Picture, there was criticism around the depiction of the Iranian people and liberties taken with the adaptation of Mendez's memoir, as well as the choice to cast Affleck , a white actor, as a Latino character, and his subsequent dismissal of these criticisms.

Many felt that nominees "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Amour" were snubbed, although controversy surrounded "Zero Dark Thirty" upon its release due to factual inaccuracies and graphic depictions of torture , while "Amour" may have been dismissed due to the French film's difficult subject matter.