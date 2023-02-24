13. Out of Africa (1985) (tied)

- Director: Sydney Pollack

- Metascore: 69

- Highest-rated Metascore: 84 ("Prizzi's Honor")

- Difference: 15 points

"Out of Africa" may have taken home seven Oscars including Best Picture, but the film's legacy is marred with criticisms of racism and colonialist ideals perpetuated by the film and its white lead characters, played by Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. Based on Danish aristocrat Karen Blixen's autobiography, the book and movie have been denounced for dehumanizing Africans. When it was filmed on location in Kenya, complaints were made on set as African film extras were demeaned by requests from the filmmakers to appear almost nude during filming.

"Prizzi's Honor," on the other hand, was Jack Huston's penultimate film as a director. It carefully blends a story of romance, crime, and comedy with Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner starring as lovers and assassins hired to kill each other.