26. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

- Director: Jonathan Demme

- Metascore: 85

- Highest-rated Metascore: 95 ("Beauty and the Beast")

- Difference: 10 points

While "Silence of the Lambs" remains a twisted and tantalizing tale of psychological horror, the film has been criticized since its release for its offensive and inaccurate portrayal of transgender people through the movie's villain, Buffalo Bill. Despite backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, the film remains the only horror film to win Best Picture and one of only three films to secure wins in all five major Oscar categories.

In comparison, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" was a spellbinding classic deemed revolutionary for its harmonious unification of hand-drawn and computer animation . It was the first animated film to receive a Best Picture nod, and only three animated films have earned Best Picture nominations to this day. It remains the only animated movie on the list of highest-rated best picture nominees, and its genre may have contributed to its loss to "The Silence of the Lambs" at the awards ceremony.

You may also like: Biggest box office bombs of all time