18. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

- Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

- Metascore: 87

- Highest-rated Metascore: 100 ("Boyhood")

- Difference: 13 points

"Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" was lauded upon its release for its "one-shot" style in which the movie is seemingly filmed in a single shot and Michael Keaton's portrayal of a washed-up actor's descent into a strange world of magical realism. Despite its accolades, it was up against tough competition—namely, Richard Linklater's "Boyhood," which earned a perfect Metascore rating—and its win for Best Picture surprised many. "Boyhood" made history as a film that took 12 years to make while using the same cast throughout and captured the instability and awe of American childhood.