22. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

In another tight race, "One Flew Under the Cuckoo's Nest" took home Best Picture, despite having the lowest Metascore among the year's nominees. The film garnered an 84 Metascore versus the average 88.4. While the film and Jack Nicholson's performance are considered some of the greatest of all time, Ken Kesey famously detested the changes made to his novel in the adaptation and the filmmakers' choice to cast Chief as a secondary character, despite his prominence and narration in the novel.

"Nashville," on the other hand, garnered a 96 Metascore. It delighted and captivated with its 24-character musical ensemble but divided audiences as some criticized its portrayal of blue-collar Southerners and country music.