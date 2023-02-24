24. In the Heat of the Night (1967) (tied)

- Director: Norman Jewison

- Metascore: 76

- Highest-rated Metascore: 86 ("Bonnie and Clyde")

- Difference: 10 points

While "In the Heat of the Night" took home the prize at the 1968 Oscars, the nominee roster was one of the lowest-rated in Oscar history with an average 68.4 rating, brought down by "Doctor Dolittle," which has the all-time lowest Metascore for Best Picture at 34. Without "Doctor Dolittle," the year's roster would have brought in a respectable 77 Metascore rating.

Meanwhile, the stylish and pulpy "Bonnie and Clyde" was lauded by viewers and some critics but was riddled with controversy due to its glamorization of the Great Depression-era murderers and sexual overtones throughout the film. This might be why "In the Heat of Night" took home Best Picture. Its subject matter, a mystery thriller with a Black police detective who teams with an intolerant Southern sheriff on a murder investigation, was comparatively more palatable.