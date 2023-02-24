21. Forrest Gump (1994)

- Director: Robert Zemeckis

- Metascore: 82

- Highest-rated Metascore: 94 ("Pulp Fiction")

- Difference: 12 points

While "Forrest Gump" has warmed the hearts of moviegoers since its release, the emotional yet comedic tale led by a lovable Tom Hanks is no stranger to criticism. Many issues in the movie—such as racism, war, political activism, and mental disabilities—feel oversimplified or stereotypical in their portrayal. Many still feel that underdog "Pulp Fiction" (which garnered the highest Metascore of that slate) should have secured the top prize . That year, "Pulp Fiction" did win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and Quentin Tarantino went on to direct three more Best Picture nominated films.

