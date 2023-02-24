23. How Green Was My Valley (1941)

- Director: John Ford

- Metascore: 88

- Highest-rated Metascore: 100 ("Citizen Kane")

- Difference: 12 points

"How Green was my Valley" is an emotional and tender epic about family, and exemplifies John Ford's masterful direction, with the film earning 10 Oscar nominations and winning five. The 1942 Oscars was a tight race for Best Picture nominees. Submissions included "The Maltese Falcon" (97 Metascore) and "Citizen Kane" (100 Metascore).

The now-classic "Citizen Kane" was one of two Best Picture nominees to obtain a perfect Metascore but not secure a Best Picture win, the second being Richard Linklaters's "Boyhood." Many feel that Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" was snubbed due to his contentious relationship with William Randolph Hearst, the newspaper mogul on which Welles based his titular character. Indeed, Hollywood bigwigs flocked to Hearst's side. It would take more than two decades for the film to receive its well-deserved accolades.