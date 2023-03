The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the region effective until noon today, Friday, Feb. 24.

WHAT

Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero.

WHERE

Portions of northwest Oregon, including Columbia County, and southwest Washington.

IMPACTS

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.