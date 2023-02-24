Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Appeals court rules North Carolina can’t ban undercover cameras from PETA

By Zach Schonfeld,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Ia6_0kybhNKW00

( The Hill ) — A divided federal appeals court panel ruled that a North Carolina law cannot be used to prevent People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) from using undercover cameras.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that blocking the animal rights group’s “newsgathering activities” would violate the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

Lawmakers to vote on ending Alabama’s grocery tax

North Carolina’s Property Protection Act prohibits employees from placing unattended cameras on their employer’s premises, among other provisions.

“We enjoin the Act insofar as it applies to bar protected newsgathering activities PETA wishes to conduct. But we leave for another day all other applications of the Act,” wrote Judge Albert Diaz, who was nominated by former President Obama.

Judge Henry Floyd, a fellow Obama appointee, joined Diaz’s opinion. Judge Allison Rushing, who was nominated by former President Trump, dissented.

PETA, which regularly conducts undercover animal-cruelty investigations and publishes what it uncovers, argued the law was a discriminatory speech restriction disguised as a property protection law.

City of Huntsville joins opioid lawsuit against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart

“If PETA’s actions truly violate some lawful prohibition (like trespass), PETA may be charged for that violation,” the court ruled. “What North Carolina may not do, however, is craft a law targeting PETA’s protected right to speak.”

North Carolina contended the entire law passed constitutional muster and that undercover investigations in nonpublic areas are unprotected speech.

“That is a dangerous proposition that would wipe the Constitution’s most treasured protections from large tranches of our daily lives,” the court ruled. “Fortunately, it has no basis in law.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
46-year-old woman arrested for theft at Hartselle Walmart
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Alabama man found with 11 pounds of fentanyl at Nashville International Airport
Nashville, TN1 day ago
American Car Center closing, local dealerships shutter
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jury selection begins Monday in case of Mobile doctor accused of causing deadly crash
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Fort Payne man charged with elder abuse, victims in critical condition
Fort Payne, AL21 hours ago
Alleged bar brawl murder trial gets underway in Marshall County
Fort Payne, AL2 days ago
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in Decatur
Decatur, AL2 days ago
MPD: Man drinks 20 beers, drives into someone’s yard
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Stevenson man charged with homicide following weekend crash
Stevenson, AL2 days ago
Final Four matchups get underway in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy