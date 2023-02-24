Springfield Pride Parade organization, HHS host Black History Month celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Pride Parade organization and the city’s department of Health and Human Services hosted a Black History Month celebration Thursday evening.

The event took place at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Worthington street. Organizers told 22News the celebration brought an ally ship between the black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Taurean Bethea, Founder & CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade told 22News, “Every year we just like to come together and show black men and black businesses that we support one another no matter your orientation. We are just showing love and that we support one another in this community.”

Those in attendance paid $10 at the door, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local Charites.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.