Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Springfield Pride Parade organization, HHS host Black History Month celebration

By Nick Aresco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RP4HU_0kybYsvY00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Pride Parade organization and the city’s department of Health and Human Services hosted a Black History Month celebration Thursday evening.

Black Behavioral Health Network holds fundraising event

The event took place at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Worthington street. Organizers told 22News the celebration brought an ally ship between the black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Taurean Bethea, Founder & CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade told 22News, “Every year we just like to come together and show black men and black businesses that we support one another no matter your orientation. We are just showing love and that we support one another in this community.”

Those in attendance paid $10 at the door, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local Charites.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Read Across America Day: Springfield Mayor Sarno reads favorite book ‘Home Run for Bunny’ to students
Springfield, MA20 minutes ago
Springfield Museums to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday this weekend
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Irish-American heritage celebrations begin in Holyoke with flag-raising ceremony
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Unforgettable Fire performs at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke for Marshal Mania
Holyoke, MA37 minutes ago
Springfield art museum to display color rapping art of Nelson Stevens
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Greenfield Public Library closing Monday to prepare for new building
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
What to know ahead of this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Hearing for Springfield, Westfield nursing homes that are closing
Springfield, MA19 hours ago
On the spot hiring at MGM Springfield
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Future of Eastfield Mall in Springfield still in discussion
Springfield, MA16 hours ago
10th western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023 in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA12 hours ago
Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend at UMass Amherst
Amherst, MA18 hours ago
PHOTOS: Those around western Massachusetts got creative with snow sculptures
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman kicks off his campaign for Mayor
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield City Library collecting pajamas for Boston Bruins drive
Springfield, MA1 day ago
City Councilor Justin Hurst is officially on ballot for Mayor in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Santana coming to MassMutual Center in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Great white shark in Westfield: Family gets creative with snow
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Hoax threat reported at West Springfield High School
West Springfield, MA1 hour ago
Hearing for Chicopee nursing homes that are closing
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Congressman Richard Neal to announce funding to Bay Path University
Longmeadow, MA33 minutes ago
Springfield Mayor candidates obtain signatures to appear on ballot
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Students at Bellamy School in Chicopee learn about the criminal justice system from Hampden District Attorney
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA19 hours ago
Registration for Hooplandia now available
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Pet rabbit found in Stanley Park in Westfield
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Just Roots in Greenfield provides free farm shares to those in need
Greenfield, MA2 days ago
Buyers look to use Chez Josef building to grow marijuana
Agawam, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy