What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams ‘Party Loyalty”

Party loyalty has been a topic that has been discussed before, but the issue may not have been as evident until the last couple of years. You see Democrats and Republicans work less with each other which has voters wondering if bipartisan politics is a thing of the past. Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams discuss how party loyalty has become a hazard to American politics and more in this week’s “What’s Your Point” segment.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

LISTEN BELOW





READ MORE STORIES:

READ BELOW

RUSS: I’ve been watching you on social media for the last few days. Just really kind of railing against the Biden administration from talks about Afghanistan and pulling out too soon and why aren’t they in Ohio with the toxic spill and the whole 9? And you guys just don’t look at why we’re in certain places, why we pulled out of Afghanistan like Trump wanted to do. Why did Trump ease the regulations to stop too, to not inspect brakes? He got rid of that regulation of the Obama ERA regulations. And you know that. But you guys don’t bring that part up. You just are looking for something to . Trying on this administration, I got to ask you , why?

ARMSTRONG: I think we’re all guilty of the same. I think sometimes we have too much loyalty to party and to and not enough loyalty to the facts. We all find our own facts and one of the things I have to work o n even more is b eing more balanced and fairer on criticizing Republicans just the same. Because they’re just as responsible for the deficit that we’re about to face as Biden, and they all do the same. And I think you do the same. You know, we have this fidelity to our party and not the truth. And I think that becomes very dangerous and I love it when someone like you challenges me on it because it makes me a better broadcast on it. It makes me a better person and you want people to trust you, that you’re gonna call it and tell it like it is.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Thank you for subscribing! Email