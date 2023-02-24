Chicago
Norfolk Southern Derailment Sent Toxic Fumes Into Ohio’s Air. Now, Chicago’s Englewood Neighbors Are Fighting To Keep Their Community Safe
By Atavia Reed,6 days ago
ENGLEWOOD — While Ohio residents grapple with the aftermath of a derailed freight train, the disaster has stoked long-held fears for residents in Chicago’s Englewood...
