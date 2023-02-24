5. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

- Director: Ron Howard

- Metascore: 72

- Highest-rated Metascore: 92 ("The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring")

- Difference: 20 points

While "A Beautiful Mind" enchanted viewers at the time, controversy has met the film for what many consider to be an inaccurate and dangerous portrayal of schizophrenia , as Russell Crowe's character seemingly uses sheer willpower to conquer the illness and abandons his medications. "A Beautiful Mind" beat out more critically acclaimed contenders like "Gosford Park" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," with the latter receiving 13 nominations at the 2002 Academy Awards.