9. Braveheart (1995)

- Director: Mel Gibson

- Metascore: 68

- Highest-rated Metascore: 84 ("Sense and Sensibility")

- Difference: 16 points

Among the five best picture nominees of 1996, "Braveheart" has the lowest Metascore, while "Sense and Sensibility" received the highest. Mel Gibson's historical epic depicting the Battle of Stirling Bridge is riddled with historical inaccuracies. Despite the glaring dramatic liberties taken, the film's many quotes on freedom continue to ring true in popular culture. Meanwhile, the adaptation of Jane Austen's novel "Sense and Sensibility," written for the screen by star Emma Thompson, is a vast contrast, a lovely and witty tale of two sisters and their romances and responsibilities in the English countryside.