24. The Last Emperor (1987) (tied)

- Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

- Metascore: 76

- Highest-rated Metascore: 86 ("Hope and Glory")

- Difference: 10 points

"The Last Emperor" enchanted audiences with its tale of Emperor Pu Yi, who took the throne in 1908 at the age of 3. The Chinese epic swept the 1988 Oscars, securing nine wins. However, it was criticized for historical inaccuracies in depicting Pu Yi's life. In contrast, John Boorman's "Hope and Glory" was a lighthearted turn from his signature violent films. "Hope and Glory" was based on Boorman's boyhood in London during World War II. While it failed to secure Best Picture, it was a critical success. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and was nominated in five Oscar categories.