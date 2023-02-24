How employment of women in the trucking industry has changed over the past 20 years

The image of the truck driver in American culture has, for decades, shifted between king-of-the-road heroism and uncouth villainy, taking on both the cowboy glory of film representations like "Smokey and the Bandit" and the coarse, predatory behavior in "Thelma & Louise."

Between the often-conflicting—and one-dimensional—versions of truckers, one characteristic has remained relatively constant: They almost always depict a portrait of masculinity.

Since the industry's beginnings in the early 20th century, both short-haul and over-the-road, or long-haul, trucking has been overwhelmingly dominated by men. Unlike many traditionally male-dominated industries, in which gender ratios have begun to balance out over time, trucking has, to a large extent, remained an industry made up mostly of men.

Truckinfo.net analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify trends in the industry's employment of women over the past two decades. In 2021, more than 9 in 10 truck drivers were men. What's more, a 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis showed that 4% of all male full-time workers were truck drivers , making it the most common occupation by far for men in the United States.

On the flip side, the industry—particularly truck drivers—ranks among the lowest in the percentage of women employed. Compared to the national average industry gender makeup, which is 43.5% women workers, the percentage of women truck drivers was around 5.5% in 2019, according to Department of Labor data , which was limited to binary-based gender identities.

Still, women's involvement in the industry has slowly progressed, doubling over the past two decades. In 2000, women comprised 3.65% of driver/sales workers and truck drivers. By 2021, they increased their share to 6.75% of industry workers, including driver and sales workers , heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers , and light truck drivers.

Women have also made strides in other trucking-related jobs, including occupying leadership roles at trucking companies, serving on the board of directors of organizations, and as human resources professionals, according to the 2022 Women in Trucking Index . There are many more women employed in these roles than as truck drivers and technicians, which account for two of the smallest employers of women in the industry.