Systemic obstacles still prevent many women from succeeding in trucking

Large-scale recruitment efforts and better, more inclusive truck designs are one thing. Retaining drivers just entering the industry by ensuring their safety and making trucking more inclusive are another.

According to advocacy organizations and the government, the trucking industry has a retention problem thanks to inconsistent wages, unsafe working conditions, and long, grueling hours. Some trucking companies experience turnover rates of above 90%. However, a caveat of that figure is the number of new truckers who job hop from company to company, chasing better pay, increased benefits, or more acceptable working hours.

While overall retention rates are low, women and LGBTQ+ people in trucking face unique challenges. In recent years, claims of widespread sexual harassment and assault reported by women in the trucking industry have come to light, prompting investigations by news outlets and the Department of Labor . Women in the early stages of driving training are particularly vulnerable , as they may be paired with male trainers on days or even weeks-long trips.

Other obstacles make it difficult for women to stay in trucking. The lifestyle necessitated by long-haul trucking—long stretches of time spent on the road, away from home—coupled with frequent lack of child care, family leave, and other benefits disproportionately impact women drivers , who often bear the brunt of caretaking responsibilities for children and elders.

On top of these roadblocks, women still make less than men in trucking. According to the BLS, male truck drivers make 1.3 times what women drivers make. On average, male drivers earn a median of $933 per week, while women drivers earn $732.

Despite the challenges, increasing numbers of women and LGBTQ+ people are finding community and independence as truck drivers. For many, trucking offers freedom, time for self-reflection, and even space for self-discovery.

This story originally appeared on Truckinfo.net and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.