Weekly Construction Update

PIKE COUNTY

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 27, 2023

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

ONGOING

Watson Road Slide Repair - Work has begun as of February 6 for a slide repair project on Watson Road between Mutton Run Road and the Ross County line. Watson Road will be closed for the duration of the project. During construction, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335, Higby Road, and Old U.S. 35. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834