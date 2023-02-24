Weekly Construction Update

PIKE COUNTY
WEEK OF FEBRUARY 27, 2023
CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com
ONGOING
Watson Road Slide Repair - Work has begun as of February 6 for a slide repair project on Watson Road between Mutton Run Road and the Ross County line. Watson Road will be closed for the duration of the project. During construction, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335, Higby Road, and Old U.S. 35. Estimated completion: Summer 2023
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
Comments / 0