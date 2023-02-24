Dumas
Change location
See more from this location?
Dumas, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chamber seeking award nominations as annual banquet approaches; Watson gives update on activities for 2023
By John Key City/Features Editor,6 days ago
By John Key City/Features Editor,6 days ago
The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the awards which are a highlight of the Chamber’s annual banquet which is coming up...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0