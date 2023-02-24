Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R suggests 'dream offseason trade' for Colts

By Kevin Hickey,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ai5P0_0kyaWihZ00

The Indianapolis Colts will be the subject of potential trades for the next two months until the 2023 NFL draft rolls around at the end of April.

While it remains to be seen if the Colts actually will move up to the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s easy to suggest Indy might make a deal to get the top pick.

In an article by Bleacher Report listing the “dream offseason trade scenario for every team,” Kristopher Knox suggested a move to No. 1 overall would suffice.

“Indianapolis holds the No. 4 pick in the draft, two spots behind the division-rival Houston Texans, who also need a quarterback. If the Colts are in love with a prospect, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, they might have to jump Houston to get him.

The good news is that Chicago could have the No. 1 pick up for bid, and it might not cost Indy multiple first-round picks to obtain it.

“The overwhelming feedback was that the Bears won’t get a king’s ransom for the No. 1 pick but that Indianapolis had the best situation in terms of draft capital and trading the pick out of the NFC,” ESPN’s Matt Miller.

It would be ideal if the Colts can move up for the quarterback it covets at a relatively low price. There’s a real chance that Indy could miss out its top target by staying put, either because Houston snags him or because the Arizona Cardinals flip the No. 3 selection to another quarterback-needy team.”

It’s difficult to know what a fair offer would be for both sides. The Colts would probably want to keep their 2024 first-round pick, which means they’d likely have to add a player to an offer that already includes the Nos. 4 and 35 picks.

The Bears likely would entertain an offer that includes cornerback Kenny Moore II, considering his fit within Matt Eberflus’ defense. But would that be enough of an addition to keep the 2024 first off the board? It’s hard to tell.

If a trade is going down, we may know about it before the draft gets here. The 2018 trade Indy made with the New York Jets happened in March. As did the deal between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins to move up for Trey Lance in 2021.

The Colts may not know if they want to move up for a quarterback just yet. They just hired their head coach and still have to go through the interview process with the prospects, which mostly will happen at the NFL combine next week.

Until then, we all just have to wait and see whether the Colts make a move for their potential franchise quarterback.

