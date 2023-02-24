Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

World Series title odds for all 30 MLB teams entering 2023 Spring Training

By Prince J. Grimes,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx7ix_0kyaSInx00

Baseball is officially back Friday with the start of Spring Training games, as the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners play the San Diego Padres in Cactus League play.

That makes now a good time to take a look at World Series title odds before any potential injuries and roster cuts.

At BetMGM, the Houston Astros are slight favorites to win it all at +650, even after losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets. Another title would make Houston the first team since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees to repeat. But the gap between Houston and the next set of teams isn’t large.

The Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers each have +750 odds to win the World Series, making them the co-National League favorites. The Yankees also have +750 odds as Houston’s closest competition in the American League.

After those four, the odds are dominated by NL teams, with Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres each coming in at +1000, followed closely by the Philadelphia Phillies at +1400. The Toronto Blue Jays (+1400), Seattle Mariners (+1600) and St. Louis Cardinals (+2000) round out the top 10.

With five NL teams in the top eight, the -115 odds of a team from that league winning the World Series are is slightly better than the AL’s -105 odds.

Here’s how the rest of the majors stacks up:

  • Chicago White Sox / Cleveland Guardians / Tampa Bay Rays (+2500)
  • Los Angeles Angels / Milwaukee Brewers / Minnesota Twins (+4000)
  • San Francisco Giants / Texas Rangers (+5000)
  • Boston Red Sox (+6000)
  • Baltimore Orioles (+6600)
  • Chicago Cubs (+8000)
  • Miami Marlins (+10000)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks / Detroit Tigers (+12500)
  • Kansas City Royals (+15000)
  • Colorado Rockies / Pittsburgh Pirates (+20000)
  • Cincinnati Reds (+25000)
  • Oakland Athletics / Washington Nationals (+50000)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Phillies’ 19-year-old phenom lights up radar gun in spring training debut
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Top Phillies Pick Is Already Dominating In 2023
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Padres star suffers significant injury
San Diego, CA2 days ago
A Top Astros Prospect Is Turning Heads This Spring
Houston, TX1 day ago
Pirates and Orioles played a sandlot-style inning of baseball after the umpires left the field
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy