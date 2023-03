fox13memphis.com

Bond for alleged mass shooting at Whitehaven club lowered from $800K to $25K By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13 Memphis, 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of shooting 11 people at a Whitehaven club, killing one of them, was given a $25,000 bond Thursday afternoon. ...