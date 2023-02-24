Open in App
Nashville, TN
Badgers offer four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman

By Nick Bruesewitz,

6 days ago
Wisconsin offered Chauncey Gooden, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 320 pound athlete still has two more years of football at Lipscomb Academy before he’d join a college program as a part of their class of 2025.

Gooden has now received a whopping 40 Division 1 offers, including eight programs from the Big Ten, as well as powerhouses like in-state Tennessee and future Big Ten school USC. With the Badgers gaining steam as a top recruiting destination with Luke Fickell as head coach, it’s possible that Gooden ends up in Madison.

To this point, Wisconsin has yet to gain any commitments from the class of 2025, but that’s not a surprise considering how far out that season is.

