Madison, WI
Wisconsin offers three-star wide receiver from Indiana

By Nick Bruesewitz,

6 days ago
The Badgers offered NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, a three-star wide receiver from Nappanee, Indiana on Thursday. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver still has one more season of football at Northwood High School before he’d make the leap to the collegiate level.

Tuggle has now received 21 Division 1 offers, including seven programs from within the Big Ten. Considering he’s from Indiana, it comes as no surprise that new head coach Luke Fickell has offered the wideout. Fickell has had great success with recruiting in the Midwest throughout his coaching career.

With four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) already set to join the Badgers in 2024, Tuggle could be a top target for him within Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense.

