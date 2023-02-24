Chamber seeking award nominations as annual banquet approaches; Watson gives update on activities for 2023

Playground equipment under construction near the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center on South Dumas Avenue. The playground equipment is the first phase of a project to develop the land into a park with a walking track and dog run to be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the awards which are a highlight of the Chamber’s annual banquet which is coming up on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moore County Community Building.

Chamber Executive Director and Lion Carl Watson gave his fellow Lions an update on Chamber activities Thursday at their regular lunchtime meeting. Watson said Chamber officials are seeking nominations for Farmer/Rancher of the Year, Outstanding Citizen, Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Industry of the Year, and Moore County Lifetime Achievement. “If you want to nominate someone, write up a paragraph and drop it by the Chamber or email it to us,” he said. Nominations can also be mailed to the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 735, Dumas, Texas 79029. Deadline for submissions is March 10.