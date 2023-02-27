Chicago Decides: interviews with 2023 candidates for mayor

Chicago Decides: One week until the mayoral race 15:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in the closing days of the first round of the city's municipal elections, with eight challengers seeking to deny Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term in office.

CBS 2 Political Investigator sat down with all nine candidates for mayor ahead of the Feb. 28 election.

Community activist Ja'Mal Green won the lottery to appear on the top of the ballot in the mayor's race. He might be the youngest candidate in the race, but it's not the first time he's thrown his hat in the ring. He launched a bid for mayor in the previous election, but dropped out in the face of a challenge to his ballot petitions.

"I know I'm young, but I can take on this job," Green said.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) has said she never set out to hold the Mayor's office.

Now, seven years after being appointed to represent parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville, Hyde Park, and Kenwood neighborhoods, and then winning two subsequent elections, she wants to be the next mayor of Chicago.

"There are many reasons to become mayor," King said.

Kam Buckner is a third-term state representative from the South Side who wants to leave Springfield to lead Chicago.

Buckner believes public safety is voters' first, second, and third priority this mayoral election. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with him about how he'd make the city safer.

"I'm a little bit nervous about where we are as a city," Buckner said.

At age 74, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson could just take it easy and retire. Instead, he's running for mayor of Chicago for a third time, on a platform that includes cutting taxes and backing police.

Wilson said reducing crime is his number one priority; a main reason he's running for mayor again.

"There ain't no way I'm gonna abandon our police officers. Ain't no way," Wilson said.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says if you're going to characterize him as anything, call him an investor. Investing in the city's children, schools, and disenfranchised communities are top priorities if elected mayor.

The former Chicago Public Schools teacher is also backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, was asked how he'd pay for it.

"I know there's been some pushback from a lot of the proposals, but I'm going to be honest with the people of the city of Chicago," he said.

Paul Vallas describes himself as a lifelong public servant. It's why he is running for mayor of Chicago again, after giving a few other statewide offices a shot in the past.

Vallas said he's focused on public safety, schools, and keeping people in their homes.

"You have to stop the exodus of officers," Vallas said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she's running for a second term because she wants to finish the work she's started, but her first four years have been filled with challenges, criticism and controversy.

"You may not like my delivery, but no question that I've delivered," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she'd put her record up against any other mayor before her, and she dismissed critics who accuse her of being obstinate to a fault.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) 's bid to be Chicago's next mayor is facing some steep odds.

Sawyer does not have a big campaign war chest, and he is lacking big endorsements that some of his opponents have. But he told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov he is not deterred.

"I want to give you real, honest answers - based on solid knowledge, based on my experience, based on others' experience that are way smarter than I," Sawyer said.

U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is proud of the fact that he is the only mayoral candidate to serve in Congress, the Cook County Board, the Illinois General Assembly, and the Chicago City Council.

He says those relationships will make him a more effective mayor. But García's campaign has not been without controversy.

"I know this job is tough, but I've been around Chicago for over 40 years," García said.

If no candidate gets a majority of the vote after the polls close on Feb. 28, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election on April 4.