Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Chicago Decides: interviews with 2023 candidates for mayor

By Dana Kozlov,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtInM_0kyZxD4k00

Chicago Decides: One week until the mayoral race 15:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in the closing days of the first round of the city's municipal elections, with eight challengers seeking to deny Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term in office.

CBS 2 Political Investigator sat down with all nine candidates for mayor ahead of the Feb. 28 election.

Community activist Ja'Mal Green won the lottery to appear on the top of the ballot in the mayor's race. He might be the youngest candidate in the race, but it's not the first time he's thrown his hat in the ring. He launched a bid for mayor in the previous election, but dropped out in the face of a challenge to his ballot petitions.

"I know I'm young, but I can take on this job," Green said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Ja'mal Green 31:02

Ald. Sophia King (4th) has said she never set out to hold the Mayor's office.

Now, seven years after being appointed to represent parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville, Hyde Park, and Kenwood neighborhoods, and then winning two subsequent elections, she wants to be the next mayor of Chicago.

"There are many reasons to become mayor," King said.

Watch her full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Sophia King 29:55

Kam Buckner is a third-term state representative from the South Side who wants to leave Springfield to lead Chicago.

Buckner believes public safety is voters' first, second, and third priority this mayoral election. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with him about how he'd make the city safer.

"I'm a little bit nervous about where we are as a city," Buckner said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Kam Buckner 30:56

At age 74, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson could just take it easy and retire. Instead, he's running for mayor of Chicago for a third time, on a platform that includes cutting taxes and backing police.

Wilson said reducing crime is his number one priority; a main reason he's running for mayor again.

"There ain't no way I'm gonna abandon our police officers. Ain't no way," Wilson said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Willie Wilson 32:39

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says if you're going to characterize him as anything, call him an investor. Investing in the city's children, schools, and disenfranchised communities are top priorities if elected mayor.

The former Chicago Public Schools teacher is also backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, was asked how he'd pay for it.

"I know there's been some pushback from a lot of the proposals, but I'm going to be honest with the people of the city of Chicago," he said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson 33:32

Paul Vallas describes himself as a lifelong public servant. It's why he is running for mayor of Chicago again, after giving a few other statewide offices a shot in the past.

Vallas said he's focused on public safety, schools, and keeping people in their homes.

"You have to stop the exodus of officers," Vallas said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Paul Vallas 29:36

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she's running for a second term because she wants to finish the work she's started, but her first four years have been filled with challenges, criticism and controversy.

"You may not like my delivery, but no question that I've delivered," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she'd put her record up against any other mayor before her, and she dismissed critics who accuse her of being obstinate to a fault.

Watch her full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot 29:47

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) 's bid to be Chicago's next mayor is facing some steep odds.

Sawyer does not have a big campaign war chest, and he is lacking big endorsements that some of his opponents have. But he told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov he is not deterred.

"I want to give you real, honest answers - based on solid knowledge, based on my experience, based on others' experience that are way smarter than I," Sawyer said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Roderick Sawyer 29:43

U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is proud of the fact that he is the only mayoral candidate to serve in Congress, the Cook County Board, the Illinois General Assembly, and the Chicago City Council.

He says those relationships will make him a more effective mayor.  But García's campaign has not been without controversy.

"I know this job is tough, but I've been around Chicago for over 40 years," García said.

Watch his full interview

Chicago Decides: Q&A with mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia 30:51

If no candidate gets a majority of the vote after the polls close on Feb. 28, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election on April 4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara wins re-election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
List Of Chicago's Mayors, 1837 To Present
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Mount Greenwood community remembers CPD Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What do Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson each need to do to win mayoral runoff?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police Supt. David Brown to resign, move back to Texas
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayor's race: Breaking down candidate support by precinct
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Funeral arrangements set for CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Justice delayed for two Chicago moms whose sons were murdered in 2017, 2018
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso came from a family of public servants
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Outpouring of support at vigil for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso dies after shooting in Gage Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Almost hurt, Dominique Love steps in to help Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones
Calumet City, IL2 days ago
Chicago area suspects charged for illegal cryptocurrency operation
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago turns 186 today – Here's where to celebrate
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Project FLEX brings sports with a purpose to teens in Illinois juvenile justice system
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Highland Park officials want more community input on permanent memorial
Highland Park, IL3 days ago
'Fight For Air Climb' returns in Oakbrook Terrace after 3-year hiatus
Oakbrook Terrace, IL3 hours ago
Temporary boost to SNAP benefits ends Wednesday
Chicago, IL4 days ago
New store inside West Side school offering incentives to motivate students
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Activists to take part in 'Global Climate Strike' in Chicago's downtown
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Domestic disturbances especially dangerous for police officers, experts say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Shooting leads to car crashing into building in Irving Park
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to bring together top Chicago scientists to study inflammation
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 men shot inside alley in Irving Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Wallet Hub names Aurora among happiest places to live in America
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Prosecutors detail events leading up to fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD issues warning after a dozen restaurants burglarized in River North
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Car crashes into Woodson Regional Library; driver hospitalized
Chicago, IL16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy