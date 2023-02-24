Watch: Kids Frantically Try to Move After Getting Stuck on Cruise Ship Waterslide

One of the biggest draws of cruise vacations for kids is the pool and the waterslide. Actually, if we're being honest, that's one of the biggest draws about vacations for kids in general! It can be such a fun part of the experience... but like with anything else, things can also go wrong.

In this video that was taken during a Disney Cruise by mom @kristenmccaney, we can see that her sons got stuck in the AquaDuck water slide. They must have been so freaked out!

We can see that they're stuck in one of the clear sections of the slide, sitting in their raft — and we can also see that they're trying their hardest to get un-stuck, but it's just not happening. They eventually got going again... only for them to disappear behind one of the solid sections.

We can see the water slow down to a trickle and then stop, and according to the OP, this is when a cast member went to rescue them.

"In the area of the tube that’s not see through, there’s a door that can open to remove people! Crazy, I know!" she explained in a comment.

She also added that the boys weren't upset — in fact, they got back in line to ride it again after this happened, so at least this story has a happy ending.

It's good to keep in mind that this is something that could happen when you ride a slide like this — but also know that you'll be rescued if it does.

