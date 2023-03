Guitar World Magazine

Haken’s Charlie Griffiths and Richard Henshall go toe-to-toe with licks as sharp as their shirts in awe-inspiring playthrough of new single, Lovebite By Matt Owen, 6 days ago

By Matt Owen, 6 days ago

The cinematic track gets an instrumental reimagining via the fretboards of the two prog heroes' headless eight-strings, and the results are sublime. In just a ...