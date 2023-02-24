Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Feb. 24-26

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Mardi Gras celebration, family festival, orchid and garden festival, and lots of green markets - these are among the events this weekend in the Coral Springs area.

Here’s our roundup for Feb. 24-26.

Friday:

- Orange Blossom Kick-off Concert, 6-9 p.m. at Davie Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex), 3801 S. Pine Island Road in Davie. Games, activities, vendor booths, a petting farm, and live music featuring the classic rock band, Big City Dogs. The event is free. Find out more here.

Saturday:

- Coconut Creek Butterfly Festival, at 1-8 p.m. at Sabal Pines Park, 5005 NW 39 Avenue in Coconut Creek. Celebrate the city of Coconut Creek’s anniversary with a day of fun, activities, music, and food. Details here.

- Orchid and Plant Festival, at 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital,

3000 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs. Find out more here.

- Mardi Gras Mambo, at 6 – 9 p.m. at Florida Panthers IceDen, 3299 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs. This is for the entire family, including a live music, food, beads, and free ice-skating. Admission is free. Wear Mardi Gras colors. More information here.

- Green Market Pompano Beach, at 9-1 p.m. at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. The market features fruits and vegetables, juices, baked goods, seafood and other food items, as well as orchids, plants, and health-related products and services. Details here.

- 2023 Fort Lauderdale Taco & Margarita Fest, at 12 p.m. at Backyard, 100 SW Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Details here.

- Plantation Farmer's Market, at 9 - 2 p.m. at Volunteer Park, 12050 W Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation. Get donuts, stuffed French toast, and lots more at the market. More information here.

Sunday:

- Orchid and Plant Festival, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital,

3000 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs. Find out more here.

- Tamarac Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 7501 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

Coming Soon to Coral Springs Center For The Arts:

- Mar 17: Michael Carbonaro

- Mar 23: Johnny Mathis

- May 11: Brian Regan Live

