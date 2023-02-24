Adam Miller shares how LSU got over the hump vs. Vanderbilt

Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

LSU got their first win of 2023 this week with their 84-77 victory over Vanderbilt. It was triumphant in the sense that it ended a 14-game losing streak but, to sophomore guard Adam Miller, he considered it to be that way for a different reason.

Miller started by applauding how the Tigers turned defense into offense during media after the win. From there, he credited his teammates for putting together an effort where everybody contributed enough for them to put their first mark in the win column since January 28th.

“I think we did a great job. They run a lot of pistol action and we kinda had that covered. Ezra (Manjon)? Man, he’s fast. But, like I said, he’s only shot two threes on the year and they’ve got a lot of shooters. Even Liam (Robbins) can shoot it,” said Miller. “I think, on the defensive end, when you get stops like that? We had four times in the first half when we got three stops in a row. That’s gonna ignite your offense either way.”

“We knocked down some shots, KJ (Williams) got us going. I got to the free-throw line, I got downhill a little bit. (But) it was down the line,” Miller said. “When you have a game like that where everybody’s pitching in here and there? You’re bound to get a win.”

Everything finally clicked for LSU on Wednesday night. On offense, they outshot Vanderbilt overall and finished with more assists. Miller and Williams led the effort on that end as they finished with 18 and 35 respectively. On defense, they outrebounded their opponent, finished with four more steals, and forced them into more turnovers on the night.

LSU came in needing a win in the worst way and, in the end, they earned it. It’s a credit to them for finding a way to do it against a surging Vanderbilt team as they now prepare to potentially gain some ground in the SEC with a game at Ole Miss next up for them this weekend.