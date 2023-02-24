NC State Newsstand: How to watch NC State vs. Clemson

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Friday Morning Newsstand

NC State hosts Clemson Saturday for its final matchup at PNC Arena of the 2022-2023 season. The Wolfpack will celebrate senior day with a roster packed with upperclassmen who have helped the program bounce back from last year’s last-place campaign.

Clemson comes into the matchup as the ACC’s No. 4 seed, sitting in double-bye possession for the conference tournament, while NC State is directly behind its opponent at No. 5.

Over the past three games, the Tigers have scored more than 90 points twice and, based on the usual pace of head coach Kevin Keatts’ offense, this could be a high-scoring affair.

Here are the broadcast details for the senior day matchup.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Clemson is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. EST

What television channel is the basketball game on?

Bally Sports has the broadcast for the Wolfpack vs. Clemson

Where can I stream the game?

The game can also be seen with Bally Sports+.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

NC State will also broadcast the game on the Wolfpack Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EST. For the radio broadcast in Raleigh, tune into WRAL 101.5.

The Pack’s matchup vs. Clemson is now sold out.

Check out this video from Wolfpack football’s winter workouts.

Isaiah Evans, one of NC State’s priority class of 2024 prospects, is putting together an elite playoff run.

Jada Boyd scored 19 points, but Wolfpack women’s basketball lost to Duke.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Wolfpack legend Sidney Lowe discussing the legacy of the 1983 men’s basketball national championship team.

“We accomplished something together as a team, and it’s going to carry on forever,” Lowe noted. “People are still talking about it 40 years later. I go to games in the NBA, and someone wants my autograph. I think they want it because I am in the NBA. They’ll say, ‘That was a great game in ’83.’

“It impacted so many people, not just people in North Carolina but people everywhere.”

Today’s top NC State headlines