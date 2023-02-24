Ole Miss parts ways with Kermit Davis

(Photo: Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kermit Davis’ time in Oxford has come to an end. Ole Miss has parted ways with Davis, according to multiple reports. He was in the midst of his fifth season. In its announcement, Ole Miss claims it was a mutual decision. Assistant Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future.”

“My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men’s basketball program the past five years,” Davis said. “We appreciate Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work.”

The Rebels are 10-18 this season, 2-13 in SEC play, which is tied with LSU for last in the conference standings. In five seasons in Oxford, Davis is 74-79, 32-55 in conference play. He led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament in his first season but they haven’t been back since. In 2021, they made the NIT and lost in the first round. Previously, Davis was the coach at Middle Tennessee State, leading the Blue Raiders to a 332-188 record over 16 seasons, including three NCAA Tournaments.

Kentucky beat Ole Miss 75-66 earlier this season in Oxford. The Rebels were without their two leading scorers Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin. Afterward, John Calipari went to bat for Davis, whose squad has battled injuries and adversity all season.

“Here’s the crazy thing — and I told Kermit after — they’re in every game they play,” Calipari said of the Rebels. “They just need to bust out in one game. And now that we’re done with them, I hope they win the rest. They’ve got the shooters, the big guys. They are right on the cusp and real coaching gets done when this kind of stuff goes on and all the noise. This is when coaching gets done, and you watch Kermit because he is one of the best.”

Now the question becomes, who will Ole Miss hire next? I hear Rick Pitino’s looking. Lane Kiffin and Rick Pitino together in Oxford is a heck of a thought.