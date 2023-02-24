4-star Malachi Palmer breaks down Oklahoma State official; goes in-depth on who could get remaining visits

2024 four-star Malachi Palmer at the 2022 National Prep Showcase (photo credit - Jamie Shaw)

Malachi Palmer is the No. 67 player in the 2024 On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-4 guard at Lanham (MD) Mt. Zion Christian averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks this season and was named All-EPL first-team in the Elite Prep League.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes for my team to win,” Palmer told On3. “I can shoot, I can pass, I can get to the mid-range, I’m just going to make plays and get the win. I’ve worked on being assertive the whole game this season, consistently getting downhill and making plays. My strength has really improved too. I watch a lot of Anthony Edwards, how he uses his strength to get downhill and make plays.”

On3 caught up with Malachi Palmer after a recent live viewing to talk recruitment.

Palmer talks official visits

“I’ve taken one official visit to Oklahoma State,” Palmer said. “Now that the season is coming to an end, I’ll start looking at more coming up.”

Oklahoma State: “I saw up close how they’re going to play hard, play fast, and play physical, and I love that about them. I feel like with my size, I can fit in with them, being a very versatile player and guarding multiple positions. I keep in contact regularly with Coach (Terrence) Rencher, our relationship continues to grow since the visit.”

Palmer talks recruitment

“I’m hearing a lot from LSU, Maryland, Pittsburgh,” Palmer said. “I’ve taken unofficial visits to Pittsburgh and Maryland.”

Maryland: “Maryland stood out to me because it is about 20 minutes from my school, like two hours from my house. I enjoy how they play, their style. They get up and down, and Coach (Kevin) Willard lets his guys run. My versatility would fit in well there. I’m a big guard, I can play the one, two, or three and guard multiple positions. He plays through his guards, so I could stay on the floor and just keep running.”

LSU: “They talk about my size. How they want me to come in and try to earn minutes right away. They like my offensive game and how I get downhill. They also like how I compete on defense.”

Pittsburgh: “I love their coaching staff, and Pennsylvania is my home state. I’m close with Coach (Tim) O’Toole, and I like him a lot. I really like the campus and the facilities when I went there. My tenacity would fit in there. They like big guards, and they like toughness; they tell me all the time they like my will to win and do whatever it takes.”

In his words

“I don’t have a specific date yet,” Malachi Palmer said. “But I’ll probably commit during AAU season, so sometime this summer. I haven’t made a decision on staying in 2024 or coming out in 2023, but that is definitely a conversation my parents and I are having.

“I want to go to a place that feels like home. A school that will continue to develop me because, at the end of the day, I want to make it to the NBA. So I want to go to a school that is going to push me hard and coaches who believe in me.

“I like to play fast and get up and down and run in transition, and my versatility helps with that. I definitely want to play in a system that has the freedom to let its guards get downhill and make plays.”