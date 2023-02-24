Several incumbent aldermen facing high-powered challengers in next week's election

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There are several crowded races for seats on the Chicago City Council in next week’s election, but there are also a number of incumbents who won’t have any trouble at all getting re-elected.

Some high-profile incumbents are facing some high-powered challengers.

25th Ward Alderman Byron-Sigcho-Lopez is a leading voice among the City Council’s Democratic Socialists. The freshman speaks out about housing, education matters and—of course—crime and policing.

He is facing—for the second time—Aida Flores, an assistant Principal at Darwin Elementary School. Sigcho-Lopez was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson, whom he is backing. Flores is backed by Mayoral candidate and Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia.

In the 29th Ward, the incumbent is Alderman Chris Taliaferro, who chairs the Public Safety committee. He’s a former Chicago Cop. He’s facing CB Johnson, who leads the non-profit Campaign for a Drug-Free West Side and political novice Corey Dooley. He’s a survivor of gun violence and works with the African-American Business Networking Association.

Crime is the big issue in that race as well.

