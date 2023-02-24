Cristiano Ronaldo leads star-studded crowd at Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury alongside boxing and comedy royalty

PIERS MORGAN has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be among the stars attending Jake Paul's fight with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

The celebrity boxing rivals are just days away from finally settling their score in the ring.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be among the stars attending Jake Paul's fight with Tommy Fury Credit: Getty

They have come face to face this week in Riyadh, where Ronaldo, 37, is living having signed for Al Nassr.

But their blockbuster bout takes place in over the road in Diriyah, as Paul said the footballing legend is expected to be ringside.

He said on TalkTV: "That's what the rumours are saying, man. And I think Tommy's going to be his masseuse after this."

Sun columnist Morgan - a friend of Ronaldo's - then revealed confirmation of the ex-Manchester United's attendance.

He said: "Well a quick update to the end of that conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo has just told me that he is going to the fight on Sunday.

"And he thinks that it's going to be a great fight, which many people do, so there we are."

Joining Ronaldo will be heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, who is the pay-per-view event's special guest.

The boxing icon was full of praise for YouTuber-turned boxer Paul, 26, ahead of his grudge match with Fury, 23.

Tyson, 56, told talkSPORT: “Well, he does have boxing experience.

"He boxed before because it shows in his fights and he’s won against people that he shouldn’t beat.

“And listen, I don’t think they brought him here to lose either, because he’s good for fighting and is good for boxing.

“He makes more money than the champions of boxing. So he’s an enigma.”

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, 43, is also in town for a stand-up gig and could also make his way over to the fight.

Hart is a boxing fan, hanging out with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, 45, and Deontay Wilder, 37, in the past.