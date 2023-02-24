Open in App
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: The top images from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

By Bryan Manning,

6 days ago
It’s not often the hiring of a coordinator brings as much fanfare as Eric Bieniemy brought to the Washington Commanders Thursday.

There were multiple reasons for the excitement surrounding Bieniemy. There is the perfection that Bieniemy, coming from the NFL’s top offense over the last few years, will immediately bring a high-powered offense to Washington. Fair or not, that thought has some excited.

There is also Washington’s skill talent. And many of those skill players, such as Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr. and Sam Howell, were among those present Thursday. Bieniemy saw them, and their presence fired him up.

Finally, no one likely expected head coach Ron Rivera to land a candidate as qualified as Eric Bieniemy, especially considering he could be heading into a lame-duck season with potential new ownership.

Bieniemy owned the room Thursday, answering every question confidently and looking ahead, not backward, regarding possible head-coaching opportunities.

Now, we view some of the top images from Bieniemy’s introductory press conference that features players, former players, coaches and executives.

