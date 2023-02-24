Open in App
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Black Behavioral Health Network holds fundraising event

By Kristina D'Amours,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jUxP_0kyZ5mRm00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A moment to observe Black History Month and address mental health needs within the Black community happened Thursday night at Springfield College.

The Black Behavioral Health Network held an inaugural fundraising event that was focused on “navigating the world of addiction, mental health, and recovery, while addressing the negating stigma and emphasizing hope and healing in communities of color.”

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris was the key note speaker. “Culturally it goes back centuries that we have not acknowledged that in the Black community there is this disparity. I will be highlighting this disparity and how we can work together to put strategies in place,” said Caulton-Harris.

Black Behavioral Health Network provides access to an array of culturally appropriate community-based behavioral health services. You can find more information on their website .

