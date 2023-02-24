‘My heart is suffering’: France captain Wendie Renard sparks World Cup exits

Wendie Renard in action for France against Norway earlier this week.

The France captain, Wendie Renard, said on Friday that she will not play at this year’s Women’s World Cup to preserve her mental health, adding that she “can no longer support the current system”, with fellow internationals Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani following suit.

Renard, who plays for Lyon and is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in women’s football, represented France in international games against Norway, Denmark and Uruguay earlier this month. The 32-year-old has won 142 caps for Les Bleues.

According to a report in French multimedia outlet RMC Sport, Renard will not play for the national team as long as the coach, Corinne Diacre, is in charge. Renard was stripped of the France captaincy by Diacre after their quarter-final exit at Euro 2017, before regaining it in 2021. Diacre has previously attracted criticism from other French players, including Gaëtane Thiney and Sarah Bouhaddi.

“I love France more than anything, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level,” Renard said in a statement on social media. “It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering … and I don’t want to suffer any more.”

Shortly after Renard’s statement, Katoto and Diani, who have made a combined 114 appearances for France, voiced their support and announced that they would be stepping down from the national team until changes are made.

“Following the press release of our captain, Wendie Renard, and in view of the recent results and management of the French national team, I announce that I am suspending my international obligations in order to concentrate on my career at club level,” Diani said on social media. “I am the first fan of the French team and if the necessary changes are finally made, I will return …”

The French Football Federation said: “The FFF has taken note of the declarations of Renard, Diani and Katoto. Its executive committee, which will meet on 28 February, will address the issue on that occasion. The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Équipe de France institution.”

This year’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, will take place from 20 July to 20 August. France have been drawn in Group F alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama. They begin their group campaign on 23 July against Jamaica.