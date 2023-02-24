Lionheart Zelensky vows ‘2023 will be the year of victory’ in message of hope on anniversary of ‘evil’ Putin’s invasion

VOLODYMYR Zelensky today vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As dawn broke on the sombre day and the threat of fresh missiles strikes loomed over the country, the heroic Ukrainian president pledged to defeat "evil" Putin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a defiant message on the first anniversary of the war Credit: AP

Zelensky handed out medals to his brave troops during a commemorative event in Kyiv Credit: AP

Zelensky addresses soldiers in front of St Sophia Cathedral in the capital Credit: Avalon.red

Ukrainian troops take part in a one minute silence at Lydd army camp in Kent Credit: Getty

Zelensky said brave Ukrainians had proven themselves to be "invincible" in a "year of pain, sorrow, faith and the unity".

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice," he said.

"Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one.

"Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity.

"And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!"

The lionheart leader said Ukraine "will never rest until the Russian murderers face deserved punishment".

As the brutal war enters a second year, Ukrainians will hold commemorations across their ravaged country.

Zelensky honoured his courageous troops in a moving and tearful ceremony outside St Sophia Cathedral in the capital Kyiv on Friday morning.

He presented medals to soldiers and military leaders, as well as the families of the fallen.

Putin stunned the world on February 24 last year by sending troops across the border - in a move seen as punishment for Kyiv's pivot to the West.

As the battle against Putin's forces rages on, Zelensky will hold a news conference later today to mark the bitter milestone.

One of the ceremonies will be held in the decimated town of Bucha, while priests will lead prayers for peace.

"Evil is still around, and the battle continues," Zelensky said on Thursday.

"But we know for sure that it will end with our victory."

And Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, said Ukraine will "overcome everything and win" its fight against Russia.

The war has devastated huge areas of Ukraine and displaced millions - and Zelensky's soldiers are now braced for a Russian spring offensive.

Deluded Putin expected to defeat Ukraine in three days after his troops stormed the country last year.

He ordered his forces to invade Ukraine in the belief he could secure a lightning victory by seizing the capital Kyiv and "decapitating" the leadership.

But heroic Ukrainian resistance thwarted the Russians, whose dreams of quick victory soon turned into the nightmare - with nearly 150,000 of Vlad's soldiers now lying dead.

Zelensky said the first months of the war "changed the world's perception of Ukraine".

He said: "It did not fall in three days. It stopped the second army of the world!"

Russia has been forced to change its battle tactics after a year of crippling defeats - and now plans to exhaust Ukrainian troops with a lengthy trench war, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

Ukrainian intelligence has also warned of a possible barrage of missile attacks from Moscow.

And Putin is feared to be readying a launch of the Satan-2 missile to coincide with the Kremlin's new offensive.

As Russia shows no signs of giving up, hundreds of thousands of soldiers are said to be gearing up for the assault.

Zelensky gives the award of Hero of Ukraine to relatives of a fallen soldier Credit: AP

Ukrainian troops training in Kent mark the bitter milestone Credit: Getty

The Vilnius University building is illuminated with the colours of Ukraine in Vilnius, Lithuania Credit: AP

At the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, 461 paper angels hang from the roof for each child that has died in the war Credit: PA

Anna cries next to the body of her brother Yurii, 27, during his funeral near Kyiv Credit: AP

Ukrainians are bracing for an offensive set to include 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armoured vehicles, 400 fighter jets and 300 helicopters incoming from Russia.

Former FSB chief General Yevgeny Savostyanov claimed Putin is "terribly scared" as he marks the first anniversary of his invasion.

"Putin perfectly understands the mood of people who have lost everything because of him," he said.

"Putin is now terribly scared. He understands that he is in trouble."

Savostyanov said the Russian tyrant is now "clinging to any opportunity to win".

Speaking on the anniversary, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev insisted his country would win the war.

He said Moscow would "push back the borders of the threats against our country as far as possible, even if this is to the borders of Poland".

On Thursday, the UN voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

And this week, Joe Biden surprised the world by visiting war-time Kyiv to pledge new arms deliveries.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands," he said.

"Democracy stands. America - and the world - stands with Ukraine."

In the UK, a one minute's silence will take place at 11am to pay tribute to brave Ukrainians, while MPs and diplomats pray at a Ukrainian Catholic cathedral.

Britain's Ministry of Defence also vowed: "The UK and its allies remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine.

"There is no loss of momentum from the UK and its allies in 2023."

Although Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine in the "short term".

He said it would mean sending "hundreds of people" to the country and "the West is not going to be putting troops into Ukraine in those scales".

With no end in sight for the war, PM Rishi Sunak will urge fellow world leaders to "move faster" in arming Ukraine's troops.

Mr Sunak will host members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street as well as ambassador Vadym Prystaiko.

He will also hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10.

King Charles said Ukrainians have show "truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy".

"The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians," he said.

"I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."

Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening, where Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and other speakers praised the bravery of Ukrainian fighters.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag.