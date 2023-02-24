Open in App
Highland Heights, OH
cleveland.com

USDA culls 151 deer in Highland Heights this season

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com,

6 days ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- U.S. Department of Agriculture sharpshooters recently completed their work in Highland Heights, culling 151 deer -- one more than were culled...
