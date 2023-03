KPVI Newschannel 6

New counter for the Crane Trust has a bird's-eye view of Nebraska's spring migration By Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald, 6 days ago

By Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald, 6 days ago

There’s a knot in Bethany Ostrom’s stomach as the Cessna 180 airplane soars closer to the bridge over the Platte River near Chapman. That’s where ...