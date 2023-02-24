Rio Ferdinand jubilantly hails the impact of substitute Antony

Rio Ferdinand hailed substitute Antony for his quick impact off the bench for Manchester United as he netted the winning goal against Barcelona to help his side bag a place in the Europa League last-16.

The Red Devils came from behind after the Catalan giants scored a first half penalty through Robert Lewandowski in the second-leg at Old Trafford.

Fred equalised before his fellow Brazilian Antony came off the substitutes bench to send United into the next round with his 73rd minute strike.

The former Ajax winger has struggled for form of late, but made an instant impact when he replaced Wout Weghorst by creating a few chances at 1-1.

He was rewarded for his efforts in the 73rd minute when a blocked shot from Fred landed on his left foot and he made no mistake as he drilled a shot beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s reach.

United legend Ferdinand was quick to praise his performance and believes something special is happening at his former club under Erik ten Hag this season.

Ferdinand jubilantly celebrated by posting a video on his Instagram, in which he said: 'Antony, Antony! That's what you want to see. People coming off the bench and making an impact.'

'Not sulking, adding to the cause, getting us through to the next round. Here we go!

'Man United are through to the next round after beating Barcelona who are top of La Liga.

'Let's go! I'm not getting carried away. I can feel something. Into the next round, calm, cool and collected. Let's go man.'

The former defender is now predicting United will build on that victory and bag their first piece of silverware when they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

He added: 'Carabao Cup final, Newcastle are going to get put down, I said 2-1 today. I'm going 2-0 at the weekend.

'Pope is out, Newcastle are out of form, Man United are in form. We're on the crest of a wave right now, but I'm not getting carried away.

'I'll see you at Wembley.'

United continue to fight for silverware on four different fronts with the Carabao Cup, Europa League, FA Cup and they even have an outside chance in the Premier League title race.