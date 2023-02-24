Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

All Things Bama Podcast - Crimson Corner: Bo Knows Bama Baseball

By Joey Blackwell,

6 days ago

You can listen to Crimson Corner on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible or wherever else you get your podcasts.

Welcome to Crimson Corner, a part of the BamaCentral Podcast Network!

Each week, hosts Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham will converse about Alabama Athletics using their unique perspectives as members of the Crimson Tide beat. Most episodes also feature a guest, including coaches, athletes and other members of the media.

In the latest episode, Joey and Katie sit down with Alabama baseball head coach Brad Bohannon and discuss his upbringing and career along with this year's 2023 Crimson Tide baseball team.

Use the player below to listen to the latest episode, or click here to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Hosts

Joey Blackwell : Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral , Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football , men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime . You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News , The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

All Things Bama Podcast - Crimson Corner: An Introduction of Sorts

All Things Bama Podcast - Crimson Corner: Vipers and Valentines

