Baltimore, MD
Ravens Trading Lamar Jackson 'Have Never Been More Likely'

By Noah Strackbein,

6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers could watch the Baltimore Ravens move on from their MVP quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the AFC North may be losing Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback remain apart on a new contract. And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley , a trade has never been more imminent.

"A couple of months ago, I would have said no way [that a trade will happen]," the two ESPN insiders wrote in a story detailing the Ravens and Jackson's situation. "Now it feels like anything is possible."

The Ravens and Jackson remain distant on finding a comfortable number on a contract extension. Reports claim Jackson is looking for a Deshaun Watson-like deal with fully-guaranteed money. Meanwhile, Baltimore is hesitant because of Jackson's injury history.

It seems likely the Ravens are going to franchise tag Jackson, and could even use the non-exclusive tag to allow other teams to bid for the quarterback. If Baltimore does not match an offer, that team will send two first-round picks to the Ravens in exchange for the former MVP.

According to ESPN, if neither side budges on their wants for a new deal, Jackson is likely on his way out of the AFC North.

"If there is no compromise, the possibility of the Ravens trading Jackson ... has never been more likely," Fowler and Hensley write.

