A "sleazy metal" zombie horror movie featuring Randy Blythe, Tom Araya, David Vincent and Norman Reedus is out to watch right now

Hairmetal Shotgun Zombie Massacre , a heavy metal horror movie featuring cameos from Lamb Of God 's Randy Blythe, Slayer 's Tom Araya, Morbid Angel 's David Vincent and actor Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead ), is now available to download.

Directed by Joshua Allan Vargas, the film first hit cinemas back in 2020, although its theatrical release was interrupted by the pandemic.

Now ready to watch via its official website , Hairmetal Shotgun Zombie Massacre follows the story of a hair metal band that, after deciding to record their debut album from within a creepy cabin located in the middle of a cemetery, accidentally open a gate that allows demons to possess the corpses that reside on the grounds.

While consuming copious amounts of weed, cocaine and alcohol, the musicians try to survive the night.

Filmmakers behind the comedy-horror state: "Between a catastrophic hurricane, a pandemic, then the death of our producer, we were unsure that this would ever come out, but now we can turn it loose into the world. I'm excited that everyone can finally see our sleazy metal zombie movie. The reactions we got during screenings and our limited theatrical were amazing. Tom Araya's scene is worth the price of admission alone. We hope you enjoy it!".

Vargas said in a previous statement: "To have so many metal legends involved in this project is such dream come true. Tom, Randy and David kill it in the movie. It was so cool for Philip to write and record Tom's theme song for us. Philip and Kate Richardson are EASILY two of the coolest, most beautiful people to walk the planet.

"Norman was absolutely a blast to work with. It doesn't take but a three-second Google search to see that Norman is a total metalhead, having performed on stage with Anthrax and riding bikes with Marilyn Manson. I've been a fan of his since he was mopping the prison floor in the movie '8mm' and the guy is one of the most naturally talented actors on the planet.

"This is a film made FOR fans of horror and metal BY fans of horror and metal and it was important that the film and soundtrack reflected that. From having Philip do Tom's theme song to having '80s metal legends Helstar do the music for the band in the movie."

Watch the film online now for just $20, and check out the trailer below: